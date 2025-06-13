Brewers-White Sox Complete Swap After Bombshell Trade Request
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't wait around long to pull off a trade.
It was shared on Thursday that veteran hurler Aaron Civale had requested a trade out of Milwaukee after he was moved to the bullpen to make room for Jacob Misiorowski. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported the news on Thursday.
"Veteran right-hander Aaron Civale, bumped from the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation by top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, has asked for a trade," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "Civale’s agent, Jack Toffey, said he made the request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold after the team informed the pitcher he was moving to the bullpen.
"'The conversation was very professional,' Toffey said Thursday. 'I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.'"
It didn't take long for the team to find a deal as ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on Friday that Milwaukee was trading Civale to the Chicago White Sox in a deal for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
"The White Sox have traded 1B Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Aaron Civale, sources tell ESPN," Rogers said.
That didn't take long. Now, the Brewers get a first baseman under team control for the 2026 season while also getting out from Civale's contract. He wasn't going to be a part of the team's rotation moving forward and now the two sides move on.
