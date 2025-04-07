Brewers Wild Speculation Suggests Fan-Favorite As Fit For Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a trade on Monday to add more pitching into the organization.
It's a little too early to be thinking ahead of big-time moves ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline this summer. Milwaukee made a move on Monday to add Quinn Priester and that's because the organization has had a shocking amount of injuries to pitching to already deal with. Milwaukee's rotation has been decimated and Preister should be able to help quickly.
While this is the case, wild speculation already has started and Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker floated Brandon Woodruff as a fit for the New York Mets.
"When they already have a payroll eclipsing $300 million, the Mets might be a little wary of acquiring a player with a big contract or due to receive one next winter," Zucker said. "With that in mind, Brandon Woodruff would be a more cost-effective stopgap should New York's starting pitching regress.
"The two-time All-Star has yet to complete his full return from shoulder surgery, which kept him out for all of 2024. If he can maintain his usual production (3.10 career ERA and a 3.19 FIP) once he's back, he'll be a valuable trade chip for the Milwaukee Brewers if they're sellers at the deadline."
It's far too early to think this far ahead. Milwaukee is 5-5 and Woodruff isn't even back yet in the majors. The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games over the last four seasons. There's really no reason to think about being sellers yet this early in April.
More MLB: Brewers Suffer Yet Another Devastating Injury Blow