Brewers' Wildly Unlucky Start Should Actually Give Fans Hope
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly would love to have a better record than they do right now.
Milwaukee is 8-8 on the season through 16 games. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central and currently are behind the first place Chicago Cubs by two games. In most situations, you would look at these numbers and would think a team has been underperforming.
This scenario is different, though. Fans should have a lot of hope and even excitement about this Brewers team right now. There may not be a more unlucky team in baseball to kick off the season. Milwaukee's starting rotation has been decimated with guys like Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, DL Hall, and Aaron Civale not with the team right now.
José Quintana just joined the active roster after also beginning the 2025 season in the minors after signing late. He looked great in his first start with the team.
The fact that Milwaukee is a .500 team right now after losing that much pitching is pretty shocking. Imagine what the club is going to look like when all of the reinforcements get back? Quintana is here and Quinn Priester recently was acquired.
Woodruff and Myers are down in the minors right now which could be a sign that they will be back in the not-so-distant future.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year and the rotation is significantly better on paper when all of these guys are healthy. Health is always a big "if" but things are trending in the right direction.
