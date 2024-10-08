Brewers Will Have New Broadcasting Home Following Bally Sports Bankruptcy
The Milwaukee Brewers are joining a handful of teams being broadcasted through Major League Baseball.
With Bally Sports undergoing bankruptcy, regional coverage of the Brewers has been forced to find a new home. This change will lead to a new medium to consume Brewers baseball, beginning as soon as next year.
"MLB announced it will produce and distribute (Cleveland) Guardians, (Minnesota) Twins and Brewers games next season," ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported Tuesday afternoon. "They join the (San Diego) Padres, (Arizona) Diamondbacks and (Colorado) Rockies, who are also under MLB’s umbrella."
While there are still uncertainties and questions to be answered, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy noted a few positive changes associated with the new landscape.
"Local games produced by MLB last year included special features normally associated with nationally televised games, including Ump Cam, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center, Wire Cam, on-field locations for pregame and postgame, new right field camera with a shallow depth-of-field look, and increased access like in-game interviews with players."
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg also speculated what pricing could look like, taking to social media to say "I believe there are three options. Monthly Brewers-only (this was $20 for D-backsTV, etc in 2024), yearlong Brewers-only ($100) or yearlong Brewers+ MLBtv ($200). Considering MLBtv was $140, if you're already someone who gets that, this is great news."
