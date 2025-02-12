Brewers' William Contreras Makes Huge Jump In MLB Top 100 Ranking
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly are fortunate to have William Contreras on the roster.
The 27-year-old is entering his third season with Milwaukee and clearly is one of the best catchers in baseball. Each year, MLB Network ranks the top 100 players in the league. Contreras came in at No. 81 heading into the 2024 season.
He responded by having the best season of his career to this point. Contreras finished the season with 23 home runs, 92 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 37 doubles, and a .281/.365/.466 slash line in 155 games played. He racked up 4.9 wins above replacement while earning his second All-Star nod.
Unsurprisingly, his 2024 performance led to a massive jump in MLB Network's top 100 rankings. They are currently releasing their list for the 2025 season and have Contreras at No. 28. Milwaukee has won the National League Central two straight years and has a chance to do it once again in 2025.
If the Brewers are able to make another run this year, it certainly will have a lot to do with Contreras. Things are starting to heat up across the league with Spring Training camps opening up. Pitchers and catchers are starting to report to camps across the league and the 2025 season is right around the corner now.
There's a lot to be excited about for the Brewers this season and it wouldn't be shocking to see Contreras take an even bigger step forward.
