Brewers' William Contreras Projected To Have All-Star-Level Season In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't added many pieces this offseason, but they still have some of the top talent in the National League.
Milwaukee is loaded with exciting, young talent, and one player who stands out among the rest is All-Star catcher William Contreras. He is one of the best offensive players in the National League. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
Clearly, he's one of the best catchers in baseball and he's just 27 years old. We're now just about two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training and it's going to be an exciting ride with the Brewers in 2025.
Contreras should give the team a big lift once again and FanGraphs' steamer projection certainly should excite fans. The projection for the 2025 season currently has Contreras expected to finish the campaign with a .276/.357/.466 slash line to go along with a career-high 25 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 87 runs scored in 147 games played.
This obviously is just a projection. There hasn't been a single game played yet. This projection needs to translate to the field to help the Brewers have any success. It seems pretty fair, though, as he finished the 2024 campaign with a .281/.365/.466 slash line with 23 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 99 runs scored in 155 games played.
If Contreras could come anywhere close to those numbers again in 2025, the Brewers will be in pretty good shape and he could be play for another All-Star appearance.
