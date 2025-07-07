Brewers World Series? Jeff Passan Thinks Milwaukee Is 1 Piece Away
The Milwaukee Brewers have been great recently.
There was a time a few weeks ago in which there were people out there suggesting that the Brewers should look to sell off pieces. No one is say that any longer. Milwaukee has been red-hot of late and now has a 50-40 record. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central behind the 54-36 Chicago Cubs.
Right now, the Brewers have the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and are just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the top spot.
Clearly, perception around the Brewers has changed and ESPN's Jeff Passan even went out and said that he thinks that Milwaukee is "one big bat" away from being a "legitimate" World Series contender on ESPN Milwaukee.
"I think the Brewers are one big bat away from being a legitimate World Series contender," Passan said. "Like, I think that's what the ceiling for this team is. And I think they could probably use another relief arm though, honestly, the way that (Trevor Megill) and (Nick Mears) and (Abner Uribe) have pitched this year, the way (Aaron Ashby) has looked lately in particular, it's like they keep adding. And they keep getting better."
The thing about Milwaukee that is the most exciting is that the vast majority of the roster is young and cost-controlled. Each year, the Brewers enter the season as underdogs and this year was no different. But, Milwaukee has these pieces in place for years to come and is going to continue to be a problem for other teams in the division.
