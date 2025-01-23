Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Would Be Wise To Go After Dodgers 2-Time World Series Champ

The Brewers easily could make a move

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking to add some more roster flexibilty before Spring Training gets here.

It wouldn't hurt for the Brewers to add a piece to help improve the infield and one player who should be on their radar is former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez. He's an 11-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez can play all over the field and saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, and designated hitter. He's also seen time at right field throughout his career to this point.

He's a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers so it would be wise to bring him in to help mentor some of the team's young guys. Hernandez is a career .238 hitter who can add some pop to the lineup and a veteran presence.

Hernandez is projected to land a one-year, $2.7 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. If the Brewers want to add any pieces to the organization, this is the type of move that would help. He wouldn't cost a lot and realistically could play pretty much every position on the field.

Milwaukee would be wise to go after him and land him before another team can. The Brewers haven't done much in free agency so they certainly could afford a deal like this. This is the exact type of move the team should make.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

