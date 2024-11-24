Brewers Would Be Wise To Sign Projected $13M Nine-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that isn't far away from contending for a World Series title.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and has a young, cheap roster that could compete in the National League Central for years to come. The Brewers finished atop the division in 2024 and has one of the best managers in the National League.
The Brewers should be able to contend once again in 2025 but adding another starting pitcher wouldn't hurt. Because of this, the Brewers should go out and sign nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander.
The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer struggled in 2024 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts, but he had a 3.22 ERA in 2023 so there is reason to believe he can turn things around. He certainly is nearing the end of his career and is projected to get a one-year deal this winter worth roughly $13 million.
Verlander is someone the Brewers could bring in for cheap and if he's healthy, he still could provide a boost in the middle of Milwaukee's starting rotation. The Brewers aren't far away, clearly. Milwaukee racked up 93 wins in 2024 and could be at that same level in 2025.
If they could land a starter like Verlander to help anchor the rotation, that could be just what they need to make a run next year without breaking the bank too much. He's a guy the Brewers at least should give a call.
