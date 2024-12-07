Brewers Would Be Wise To Take Chance On Ex-Red Sox $7.5M Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers could use one more starting pitcher for depth but likely won't be targeting the top-tier starters on the open market.
There are guys available like old friend Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, but they will land a deal well north of $100 million and maybe even closer to $200 million. There are plenty of other starters out there, but pitching prices have been astronomical so far this offseason.
Luis Severino would've been a good player to target but he landed a $67 million deal from the Athletics.
There are other guys who could help and one the team should look into is former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. He made just $7.5 million in 2024 and is in line for a pay bump. He turned down the qualifying offer and likely will land a multi-year deal this offseason. Severino is a two-time All-Star coming off a season in which he had a 3.91 ERA. He's also 30 years old.
Pivetta is 31 years old and had a 4.14 ERA in 2024 and doesn't have the same All-Star pedigree as Severino. Because of this, his deal certainly should come in at a lower rate than Severino's. If the Brewers could sign him to a three-year deal below $60 million, that would be a solid pickup.
The veteran righty has been inconsistent throughout his big league career at times. There are times when he has looked like a frontline starter, and other times when he has looked like he should be in the bullpen instead. All in all, he was an innings-eater for Boston with high upside.
The Brewers seem to be pretty good at developing pitching. Maybe a deal with someone like Pivetta could help get him in the right direction without burning the checkbook.
