Brewers Would Be Wise To Target Ex-Rangers Starter, World Series Champ
The Milwaukee Brewers could still use a little starting pitching depth before Spring Training gets here.
Time is running out if Milwaukee would want to get a deal done before pitchers and catchers report. Frankly, the Brewers haven't really given any indication that they are willing to do anything in free agency, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't.
Milwaukee's rotation did a good job carrying them in 2024 but it dealt with a plethora of injuries. The Brewers added Frankie Montas but he left in free agency. Milwaukee should have Brandon Woodruff back for the majority of the season and acquired Nestor Cortes from the New York Yankees but it still could make sense to get just a little more depth.
One player who comes to mind is former Texas Rangers hurler Andrew Heaney. He isn't a big-name player by any means and has a career 4.45 ERA in 11 big league seasons. Last year, he made 32 appearances for the Rangers, including 31 starts, and had a 4.28 ERA.
Heaney was a key piece for the Rangers en route to the World Series in 2023 with a 4.15 ERA in 34 total appearances, including 28 starts. He's someone who has been dependable over the last few years and could eat up innings for Milwaukee.
If the Brewers wanted, they could move him to the bullpen too and use him in a long relief role. He's still looking for a home and would be a solid pickup for the spring at least.
