Brewers Would Make Sense For Two-Time All-Star, Cy Young Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers may not hand out a nine-figure deal this winter in free agency, but that doesn't mean they can't add top-tier talent to the organization.
Milwaukee is a team that has a lot of young talent and has potential for the 2025 season. Even if the Brewers lose star shortstop Willy Adames this winter, they have a lot of talent after winning 93 games in 2024.
There's a lot to like about this team and there are players that could help in free agency without breaking the bank. One player who seems like he would be a worthy pickup for the Brewers is two-time All-Star and 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.
Bieber made $13 million in 2024 as a member of the Cleveland Guardians but made just two starts and was forced to have surgery to repair his elbow last spring. Because of that, he likely will land a short-term pillow contract this winter for one or two years.
When he's healthy, he has shown that he can be one of the most dominant hurlers in baseball. He has a career 3.22 ERA in seven seasons with the Guardians and didn't allow a run in either of his two starts in 2024.
Bieber logged a 3.80 ERA in 2023 across 21 starts and had a 2.88 ERA in 202 in 31 starts. Milwaukee took a similar approach last offseason when it signed Brandon Woodruff to a two-year, $17.5 million deal knowing that he would miss the 2024 campaign.
Woodruff will return to the hill in 2025 and there's certainly a chance that Bieber won't miss the entire campaign. If the Brewers could sign him to a comparable deal as Woodruff, that is the type of move that could add ace-level talent at a discount.
