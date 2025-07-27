Brewers Writer Calls For Young Hurler To Return To MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers have been performing well as of late. After a slow start to the season, they kicked things into gear and now are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the best record in the National League.
The team has overcome some major losses over the past several years. This past offseason, they lost both Devin Williams and Willy Adames, yet they remain one of the top teams in Major League Baseball.
However, they have an exciting young reliever down at Triple-A Nashville. Craig Yoho got his shot earlier this season but was sent back down after struggling.
Owen Jonas of FanSided declared that it's time for the Brewers to give him another chance.
"Since rejoining the Nashville Sounds, Yoho has once again looked like the shut-down reliever that he came to be during his breakout season in 2024. Since his brief major league stint, Yoho has posted a 1.52 ERA through 23.2 innings with the Nashville Sounds. He's collected 31 strikeouts during the span, while walking just 10 batters. Yoho has been especially dominant during his last 10 outings, allowing just one earned run and four hits," Jonas writes.
Yoho appeared in six games for the Brewers before being sent back down to the minors. He posted a 9.00 in seven innings of work, which resulted in his demotion.
However, he has performed well at Triple-A, so it might be time to give him another chance and give the Brewers a fresh arm in their bullpen.
We'll see if he returns soon.
