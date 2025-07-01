Brewers, Yankees Both Linked To Same NL Central Infielder
Will the Milwaukee Brewers acquire any pieces this summer before the July 31st trade deadline?
Milwaukee absolutely looks like a team that should look to add rather than subtracting, for sure. The Brewers are 10 games above .500 at 47-37. It would take a pretty hefty losing streak to chance perception around the organization with the deadline just a few weeks away.
Who could be a fit? CBS Sports' RJ Anderson called Milwaukee a "potential" landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, along with the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.
"No. 22. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates," Anderson said. "Kiner-Falefa is a glove-first infielder with limited offensive value. He won't walk and he can't slug, but he is skilled at putting the bat on the ball and that counts for something. There aren't many realistic shortstop trade candidates, so he should find himself on the move for a second deadline in a row. Potential landing spots: Yankees, Giants, Brewers."
Kiner-Falefa can play all over the field, but has only seen time at shortstop and third base this year for Pittsburgh so far. Throughout his career, he's also seen time at second base and all three outfield spots.
He has been very solid for Pittsburgh so far this season. He's slashing .276/.319/.346 with one homer, 20 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 10 doubles, two triples, and 24 runs scored in 72 games played. Could he be an interesting fit for Milwaukee?
