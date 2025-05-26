Brewers-Yankees Trade Pickup Won't Be Back For A While
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers won't get one of their biggest additions of the offseason back any time soon.
Milwaukee needed to add some pitching depth this past offseason and specifically needed a lefty. The Brewers got one this past offseason by trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
Cortes has made just two starts so far this season, though. Cortes' last start was on April 3rd and he's currently on the 60-day Injured List due to a flexor strain in his left elbow. The team gave a brief update on him this past weekend and manager Pat Murphy shared that there's "no way" he's back before the All-Star Break, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Pat Murphy says that Brandon Woodruff has one, maybe two, more minor-league rehab starts left," Rosiak said. Jose Quintana should only need one (Tuesday at Wisconsin). On Nestor Cortes: 'I'd say there's no way it's before the all-star break,' Murphy said. 'But that's just my shot at it.'"
The Brewers added another lefty starter in the form of Quintana, but he's also injured. Luckily, the Brewers should get Quintana back in the very near future. Unfortunately, Cortes isn't on the same timeline. The Brewers' rotation has been bitten by the injury bug this season and the depth has been seriously tested. The All-Star Break is in July. Hopefully, he can return shortly after.
