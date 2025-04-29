Brewers Yet Another Surprising Breakout Season On Their Hands
The Milwaukee Brewers have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season but it surely could be much worse.
Take a look at the starting rotation, for example. The Brewers have plenty of talented pitchers, but there was a time when Freddy Peralta was the only one of the team's expected starters for the season that was healthy and getting the ball every fifth day. Milwaukee has had to make due. The Brewers are 14-15, but this wouldn't be the case for every team that has dealt with the adversity this team has.
Things are trending in the right direction with guys like José Quintana and Tobias Myers recently returning. Quinn Priester's addition also has helped. Another guy who has been a pleasant surprise for the Brewers has been rookie Chad Patrick. So far this season, he has appeared in six games overall and has made five starts. He has a 2.45 ERA and 22-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
Patrick has been a revelation for the Brewers so far this season. When the entire Brewers' rotation is healthy, he may not have a role throughout the entire season, but he has been great so far. He's just 26 years old and already and is making a case for himself to have an impact on the club at the big league level not just in some role this year, but also for the foreseeable future.
