Brewers Young Duo Take Home National League Gold Glove Awards
The Milwaukee Brewers ultimately fell short of their goal of winning a World Series title in the 2024 campaign, but two positional players will take home some hardware for their efforts.
A big storyline of the Brewers season was the younger generation of players stepping up and contributing to the club. Two 24-year-olds were recognized for their defensive abilities not just to the team, but across the National League.
Right-fielder Sal Frelick and second baseman Brice Turang both won the NL Rawlings Gold Glove Award for each position, respectively. This is the first time either Frelick or Turang have won the award, both of whom are in their sophomore season.
Frelick ranked in the 91st percentile for outs above average according to Baseball Savant, and Turang was in the 90th percentile.
Both 24-year-olds are now up for the National League's Platinum Glove Award, given to the best overall defender from both the NL and American League, regardless of position.
Rawlings will announce the Platinum Glove winner on Nov. 8, and voting is currently open on their website. The duo also broke a longstanding drought in Milwaukee of 44 years.
"Second baseman Brice Turang and right fielder Sal Frelick won Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for their work in the field in 2024, giving Milwaukee multiple winners for the first time since first baseman Cecil Cooper and outfielder Sixto Lezcano took home hardware in 1979," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Sunday night.
