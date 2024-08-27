Brewers Young Star Has 'Monopoly' On Upcoming Free Agent Class, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly have the best player at his position who is hitting free agency this winter.
Many positional players are owed their flowers as the Brewers overtook first in the National League Central this season, one in particular has been a huge part of the Brew Crew's success and he will reap the benefits this offseason. One insider went as far as to say Milwaukee's shortstop will have a "monopoly" at the position when he reaches free agency in just a few months.
"(Willy) Adames strolls into free agency in about as good a position as any non-(Juan)Soto player," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "Adames turns 29 this week. His batted-ball profile has improved in every way this season: quality of contact, swing decisions and expected production. And best of all, Adames plays shortstop."
Adames is hitting .251 with 51 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .787 OPS (116 OPS+) in 130 games this season.
The 28-year-old is anticipated to have a hefty paycheck coming his way, possibly somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, and given his production at a premium position, will likely ignite a bidding war for his services.
It's unlikely that Adames takes a pay cut to stay with Milwaukee, and even more unlikely that the Brewers match whatever offer he receives from a larger-market team -- but not impossible.
More MLB: Should Brewers Pursue Two-Time All-Star, World Series Champion This Offseason?