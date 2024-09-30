Cardinals Reportedly Parting Ways With Key Players, Could Brewers Get Involved?
Although the Milwaukee Brewers are preparing for the postseason, their front office should begin to check on St. Louis Cardinals stars who are reportedly going to be searching for a new home.
After back-to-back failures of a season, the Cardinals announced that major changes would be coming to their roster. For Milwaukee, this should be the perfect opportunity to land major stars from a rival and bolster their roster for years to come.
"The Cardinals plan to undergo a reset period for the 2025 season," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Sunday. "They will part ways with long-time first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and appear unlikely to bring back their other impending free agents in relievers Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton. St. Louis is unlikely to excersise its club options on Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn."
The biggest name that sticks out is first baseman Goldschmidt, whom the Brewers have already reportedly had interest in targeting.
Gibson and Lynn could aid Milwaukee's pitching staff, which has been highly criticized since last offseason following the trade of ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. Despite adding right-handers Aaron Civale and Frankie Montas in the 2024 campaign, the club should still be searching for starting pitching help.
Kittredge and Middleton wouldn't necessarily be differencemakers in Milwaukee's talented bullpen, but each could be a depth option if the Brewers want to take a chance on them.
