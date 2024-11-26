Cardinals Star Could Be Brewers Perfect Willy Adames Replacement In Rare Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers will likely lose their star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency, but his replacement could come from their division rival St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers have been on the cusp of a World Series berth many times over the last several seasons, but have yet to get the job done. If the club adopts a "win-now" strategy, the Cardinals have an eight-time All-Star who reportedly is on the trade block and could be the answer.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are planning to reload – but not completely rebuild – with Nolan Arenado the only high-priced player they are shopping," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Monday morning. "Arenado has three years, $52 million remaining in his contract, but the Colorado Rockies are responsible for $4 million each of the final three seasons."
Arenado hit .272 with 39-extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS (101 OPS+) in 152 games last season.
Milwaukee's plan is rumored to be moving third baseman Joey Ortiz to shortstop, which could open the hot corner for Arenado to fit in perfectly.
As for St. Louis, the club is trying to get younger and the Brewers should have the prospect capital to get a deal done. With first baseman Paul Goldschmidt not returning to the Cardinals, Milwaukee could tempt St. Louis with prospect Tyler Black.
Rarely do two teams in the same division work a trade with each other, but the current state of both clubs warrants a conversation for Arenado -- which could lead to a very balanced transaction, beneficial for both Milwaukee and St. Louis.
