Catalyst For Brewers 2024 Success On Short List Of Candidates For Esteemed Award
A Milwaukee Brewers' unsung hero is finally earning his flowers in a recent report from an insider.
The Brewers have dealt with injuries to starting pitchers, relievers, closers and just about every position on the roster but still have managed to take a commanding lead in the National League Central.
Milwaukee has more than exceeded expectations placed on the club entering the season and their success thus far has landed manager Pat Murphy in conversations to receive an end-of-year award.
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote about the current state of awards, covering Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and Manager of the Year -- where Milwaukee's Murphy was ranked No. 2 for MOY, directly behind Washington Nationals' Dave Martinez.
The Brewers skipper has more than deserved to be in the running for the honors, taking an overlooked Milwaukee team and leading them to first in the National League Central. Murphy also helped get the Brew Crew in the same conversation as NL juggernauts like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and the American League New York Yankees. Not to mention, he's a first-year manager that has had to overcome plenty of adversity while filling Craig Counsell's shoes.
The remainder of the regular season may determine exactly where Murphy falls in the voting, and if the Brewers can dominate in the last few weeks of September the skipper may take home some hardware.
