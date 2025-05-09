Checking Up On Brewers' Risky (And Potentially Terrible) Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 season has been marred by a battered pitching rotation, which might have Milwaukee contemplating a risky trade.
Wait a second ... risk? The Milwaukee Brewers?
Normally, the budget-conscious Brewers avoid blockbuster trades, preferring to develop homegrown talent or make smaller deals. However, the Chicago Cubs’ emergence as a legitimate threat to dethrone Milwaukee in the NL Central changes the calculus, potentially pushing the Brewers to pursue Miami Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcántara before July’s trade deadline.
Alcántara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, boasts a proven track record with a career 3.33 ERA and 12 complete games since 2019. His $17.3 million salary through 2026, with a $21 million option for 2027, offers cost-controlled upside.
Miami might dangle Alcántara in front of Milwaukee with one hand while asking for Jeferson Quero or Jacob Misiorowski with the other. And with the Cubs bolstering their roster and leading the division, Milwaukee may see Alcántara as a way to stabilize their rotation and fend off Chicago’s challenge.
Alcántara's been far from stabilizing so far this season, however.
In fact, Alcántara’s 2025 stats raise red flags. The right-hander is 2-4 through seven starts with an ugly 8.42 ERA, reflecting struggles post-Tommy John surgery.
Alcántara’s velocity and control have yet to fully recover, and an innings limit could restrict his impact. For Milwaukee, trading high-value prospects for a pitcher with such uncertainty might not be worth the gamble, especially given their history of thriving without splashy moves.
The Brewers must weigh Alcántara’s potential rebound against the risk of squandering assets in a desperate bid to outpace the Cubs.
If Alcántara doesn’t show marked improvement between now and July, there’s no way Milwaukee will go near him.
