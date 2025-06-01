Christian Yelich Injury: Brewers Superstar Avoided Disaster
The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare on Sunday but it sounds like things are going to be alright.
Milwaukee slugger Christian Yelich has recently turned a corner and has been red-hot from the plate. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave the Brewers' contest against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday after getting hit on the hand with a pitch.
The Brewers certainly can't afford to lose him. As shown in the video, Yelich entered play on Sunday riding an eight-game winning streak in which he has been one of the hottest overall hitters in the game. Over the last eight games, he slashed .472/.513/.917 with five homers, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, and one double. He also has a 1.429 OPS over that stretch.
Unsurprisingly, leaving the game caused some fear. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg shared afterward that his X-Rays came back negative.
"X-Rays on Christian Yelich’s hand were negative," Hogg said. "There’s some swelling that will make him day-to-day moving forward but all things considered good news for the Brewers."
The Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball recently and it's not a coincidence that the club has started to turn a corner since Yelich got going. Milwaukee came out on top on Sunday for its seventh straight win. Hopefully, Yelich doesn't need to miss much time at all, if any. The Brewers now are 32-28 on the season. Losing Yelich for any time would jeopardize that hot streak.
More MLB: Brewers Got José Quintana's Back At Expense Of 7-Year MLB Vet