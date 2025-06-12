Christian Yelich Injury Update: Latest On Key Brewers Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers were without the services of star slugger Christian Yelich for the second straight game on Wednesday.
Milwaukee took on the Atlanta Braves without the services of Yelich. Before the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy revealed that the reason why Yelich hasn't been in the lineup over the last two days is the fallout of getting hit by a pitch on the wrist last week against the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Christian Yelich is out of the lineup for a second straight day because of renewed swelling in his right wrist. Remnants of the HBP in Philly on the last road trip," McCalvy said.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel followed up and said he re-aggravated the injury while sliding over the weekend and testing it out on Wednesday.
"Christian Yelich is dealing with a sore wrist, which he aggravated on a slide over the weekend, according to Pat Murphy. They’re testing it out with swings today and hoping to avoid having to do imaging on it," Hogg said.
Losing Yelich for any period would be tough, especially because of the fact that he's been red-hot lately. From May 22nd through June 9th, Yelich slashed .377/.449/.696 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 16 gamed played.
Yelich has raised his overall numbers for the season to .233/.320/.417 with 13 homers, 41 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The Brewers' offense moves as Yelich does. It has struggled at points this season, but turned around right when Yelich got hot. Hopefully, he's able to make progress and get back on the field as soon as possible.
