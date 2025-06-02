Christian Yelich Update: Brewers Star Has Best Answer After Scare
The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare on Sunday as Christian Yelich was forced to leave the club's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies early after getting hit on the hand by a pitch.
He's not going to be out of action for long, though. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Monday that Yelich will be right back in the lineup for Milwaukee against the Cincinnati Reds as the two clubs kick off a three-game series.
"Christian Yelich is in the Brewers lineup for tonight's series opener in Cincinnati after being HBP on the hand during Sunday's finale in Philly," McCalvy said.
The team later announced the lineup itself.
This is welcomed sight for Brewers fans, obviously. Yelich has slashed .472/.525/.917 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, one double, and 10 runs scored over his last nine games. Milwaukee has won seven games in a row heading into the National League Central clash with Cincinnati.
The Brewers now have a 32-28 record and are in third place in the divsion. Milwaukee is 5 1/2 games back of the first place Chicago Cubs and 1 1/2 games back of the second place St. Louis Cardinals. When Yelich initially went down, many unsurprisingly feared the worst. Luckily, his X-rays came back negative and he's able to get right back at it.
The Brewers are playing great baseball right now and it's not a coincidence that Milwaukee has started to turn things around right around the same time Yelich has heated up.
