Could Brewers Afford Latest Contract Prediction For Top Free Agent Willy Adames?
The Milwaukee Brewers were originally expected to be out of the running to retain shortstop Willy Adames, but a recent speculative report regarding his contract value could change things.
This winter, Major League Baseball's biggest story revolves around free agent outfielder Juan Soto and his impending decision. However, once he is off the board, Adames is sure to be the next big thing.
The 29-year-old was initially believed to have priced himself out of Milwaukee following a successful 2024 campaign, but a recent prediction might challenge that narrative.
"Contract Prediction: Six years, $150 million," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday morning. "The top shortstop on the market this winter and one of the best all-around shortstops in baseball the past several seasons, Willy Adames is a lock to become the ninth active shortstop playing on a $100 million deal."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games last season.
The Brewers are undoubtedly a small market team, but a six-year, $150 million contract could be within the realm of possibility.
In the outfield, Christian Yelich recently signed a seven-year $188.5 million extension and the projected contract for Adames has a slightly higher average annual value.
Essentially, Milwaukee has the means to roster a $25 million per year player, but the problem lies in adding that contract to the yearly payroll which Spotrac predicts will be $110.365 million in 2025.
Of course, the $150 million is simply a prediction, and the actual number could be substantially higher -- but there is an argument to be made that the Brewers could go "all-in" and re-sign Adames, though it is unlikely.
