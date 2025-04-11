Could Brewers Big Yankees Pickup Be Nearing Milwaukee Debut?
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do too much throughout the offseason.
Milwaukee didn't really start making moves in free agency until Spring Training got here. Throughout the offseason, the team's biggest move was its trade with the New York Yankees in which it sent Devin Williams out of town for Nestor Cortes and young infieldeer Caleb Durbin.
Cortes has made two starts for Milwaukee and currently is on the Injured List. Durbin was with the team throughout Spring Training but didn't land a spot on the active roster. He's started the season with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
The third base position was Milwaukee's biggest question heading into the new season and so far Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra have gotten most of the time at the position. So far this season, Dunn is slashing .192/.185/.269 with zero home runs, five RBIs, and two doubles in nine games. Capra also has appeared in nine games and is slashing .125/.125/.250 with one home run and three RBIs after a red-hot spring.
Durbin has appeared in 10 games at Triple-A and is slashing .256/.289/.465 with two home runs, three RBIs, and three doubles. Is it almost time for the Brewers to consider giving Durbin a shot?
At some point, he's going to be up at the big league level. Dunn and Capra both earned their spots with the big league roster during Spring Training. That was clear. But, should the team start taking Durbin seriously in the minors?
