Could Brewers Flip 2.51 ERA Prospect In Trade Deadline Swap?
Do the Milwaukee Brewers have any more moves up their sleeve before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Milwaukee has been more active in the trade market than most teams out there already. The Brewers had a quiet offseason but have been aggressive throughout the season. Milwaukee has swung multiple deals this season, including the acquisition of Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox and sending Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox.
There are about five weeks to go until the trade deadline. Who could be on the move? FanSided's Tyler Koerth wrote up a column highlighting three prospects that could be moved. Right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow was the No. 1 guy on the list.
"No. 1) RHP Coleman Crow," Koerth said. "Back in 2023, the Brewers acquired Crow from the Mets in exchange for Tyrone Taylor and Adrian Houser. They struck the deal despite knowing he had just undergone Tommy John surgery and would miss all of 2024. Until last week, he had been putting together an impressive bounce-back season in 2025, but a hip issue recently put him on the injured list.
"Despite the recent injury, Crow has been performing well and raising his prospect stock this year. Through 10 starts, he has a 2.51 ERA in Double-A while having five or more strikeouts in half of his starts, and a pair of nine-strikeout games. Being Rule-5 Draft eligible this winter hurts his chances of staying with Milwaukee, so it's possible that he gets leveraged in a trade before the July 31 trade deadline. Even if the hip issue is something long-term, Crow's been traded while injured before, and that shouldn't change his value all that much."
Crow is with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and has a 2.51 ERA in 10 starts so far this season in 43 innings pitched. He's just 24 years old, but there isn't much of a pathway to the big league starting rotation. Why not try to flip him for a bat or bullpen arm?
More MLB: Brewers Popular Trade Target Now Floated For Surprise Contender