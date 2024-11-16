Could Brewers Lose Projected $152 Million Star To NL Contender?
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly are going to lose one of the biggest pieces of their offense this winter.
Free agency is here, and there are a handful of contenders with big checkbooks looking to bolster the shortstop position. That's where Brewers star Willy Adames comes into play. He hit 32 home runs in 2024 and is one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball.
He's projected to get a deal worth $152 million over six years by Spotrac. That seems to be a little out of the Brewers' price range which unfortunately means he likely will cut ties with the organization.
One team that was mentioned as a fit is the Atlanta Braves by Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey.
"If you put a list together of the top shortstops in baseball, after Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Bobby Witt Jr., and Trea Turner, you can make a strong case that Willy Adames is the fifth-best shortstop in the game," Dorsey said. "And it’s not wild to think he might be the second-best free agent on the position player side available this winter behind Juan Soto. Adames put together his best campaign for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024...
"For years, the Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make plenty of sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at Adames include the (San Francisco Giants) and Braves. If Adames changes positions that could open even more potential suitors."
Atlanta has been mentioned as a fit on numerous occasions, as it has had troubles at shortstop since losing Dansby Swanson. Adames is the best shortstop available and unfortunately could be an option for Atlanta.
