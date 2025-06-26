Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Could Brewers' No. 13 Prospect Help Bring Big Bat To Milwaukee?

Should the Brewers make any sort of deal?

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
If the Milwaukee Brewers look to add pieces ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, who could be an option to deal away in a package?

FanSided's Tyler Koerth put together a column in which they highlighted three prospects who could be worth moving this summer. Of the three, arguably the most interesting was No. 13 prospect Brett Wichrowski.

"No. 3) RHP Brett Wichrowski," Koerth said. "Despite being a 13th-round pick in 2023, Brett Wichrowski has carved out a name for himself in Milwaukee's farm system, currently ranking 13th overall per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander has made eight starts this year in Biloxi and has a 2.76 ERA. Wichrowski throws in the high 90s, with the ability to touch triple digits at times.

"The biggest question for him is honing in the control and whether he will stick as a starting pitcher or not. Regardless, he has the stuff on the mound to make an impact at the big league level someday. Although not Rule-5 draft eligible until 2026, Wichrowski is a good prospect Milwaukee could leverage in trades this summer if they are looking to make a splashier acquisition. The Brewers are loaded with young, talented, and MLB-ready arms, so trading Wichrowski at the expense of improving the 2025 roster is a real possibility, but by no means necessary."

Wichrowski is having the best season of his professional career so far. The righty has a 2.88 ERA in nine starts so far this season with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. He was taken in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and looks like a guy who could help a big league club over the next few years. Milwauke happens to be loaded with pitching depth near the big leagues right now so dealing a pitcher away in a package for a big bat wouldn't hurt.

