Could Brewers' Postseason Prevent Impending Free Agent's Departure This Winter?
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to avoid elimination Thursday night, but there could be a lot more on the line than just their 2024 campaign.
The Brewers outperformed expectations set ahead of the season. They earned the top spot in the National League Central, and their success could be attributed to a middle infielder who stepped up to the pressure of his contract year.
Following a strong season, shortstop Willy Adames is anticipated to be one of the top free agents this winter and Milwaukee may lose him to a larger market club -- could the team's postseason prevent him from leaving?
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Spotrac estimates the 29-year-old would land a contract in the range of $25 million per year, which has historically been a price that the Brew Crew would be hesitant to deal out.
However, if Milwaukee can secure the franchise's first World Series title would the shortstop consider a slight pay cut to stick around?
The Brewers have well-established superstars rostered, outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher William Contreras along with budding young stars like outfielder Jackson Chourio and third baseman Joey Ortiz.
Essentially, the Brew Crew is poised to be in postseason contention for years to come. Of course, a club like the Los Angeles Dodgers will be ready to sign a hefty check. Either way, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently mentioned he'll send an offer to the shortstop despite likely being outbid.
Only time will tell where Adames' next chapter will take place, but a successful postseason in Milwaukee should beg the question of possibly being able to keep the 29-year-old in Wisconsin.
More MLB: Latest Report Suggests Brewers Won't Land Club's Top Target In Free Agency