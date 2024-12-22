Could Brewers Pursue Ex-Padres $36 Million Gold Glover To Fill Shortstop Hole?
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a tough offseason. After winning the National League Central by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, the team has suffered some big losses.
Shortstop Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants on a seven-year, $182 million deal, and All-Star closer Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees. Without two big pieces, the Brewers have some holes to fill.
The best way for them to do this is to dive into the free agent market and look for some value players. Perhaps Ha-Seong Kim could be a fit. The Athletic lists him as one of the top remaining free agents.
"September shoulder surgery came at the worst possible time for Kim, who was unavailable to the Padres in the playoffs and now has a big question mark attached to his free agency. He’s unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, and any loss of arm strength would put a dent in his value. At 29 years old, Kim is young enough to secure a multi-year deal as the second-best shortstop on the market behind Willy Adames."
Kim is more known for his glove than his bat, and he has a Gold Glove award to his name. He slashed .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI. 22 stolen bases and a .700 OPS.
The 29-year-old does have some value as a hitter and could boost the Brewers lineup as a potential replacement for Adames. We'll see what Milwaukee decides to do.
