Could Brewers Reunite William Contreras With Braves Teammate This Winter?

Milwaukee could target a top free agent from Atlanta

Stephen Mottram

Oct 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) warms up before the game three of the Wildcard round against the New York Mets in the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to make a splash in the offseason, and All-Star catcher William Contreras' former teammate could be an option the club explores.

The 26-year-old was traded to Milwaukee in 2022 from the Atlanta Braves, where he caught one of the best pitchers in this year's free-agent class. Left-hander Max Fried will be on the market this winter, and his phone will certainly be ringing off the hook with suitors lining up the door for the 30-year-old.

Fried had a 3.25 ERA with a 166-to-57 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 174 1/3 innings across 29 games this season.

Spotrac predicts the southpaw will land a six-year deal worth $136 million, but a bidding war could certainly raise that price significantly as Fried is one of the top starting pitchers available this winter.

While a reunion between the two would be great for both parties, the historically reserved small-market Brewers will likely be outbid by a number of larger market teams.

It's unlikely the front office would cough up the amount of cash required to land the ace, the club will probably direct their attention toward a cheaper free-agent starting pitcher.

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

