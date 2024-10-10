Could Brewers Reunite William Contreras With Braves Teammate This Winter?
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to make a splash in the offseason, and All-Star catcher William Contreras' former teammate could be an option the club explores.
The 26-year-old was traded to Milwaukee in 2022 from the Atlanta Braves, where he caught one of the best pitchers in this year's free-agent class. Left-hander Max Fried will be on the market this winter, and his phone will certainly be ringing off the hook with suitors lining up the door for the 30-year-old.
Fried had a 3.25 ERA with a 166-to-57 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 174 1/3 innings across 29 games this season.
Spotrac predicts the southpaw will land a six-year deal worth $136 million, but a bidding war could certainly raise that price significantly as Fried is one of the top starting pitchers available this winter.
While a reunion between the two would be great for both parties, the historically reserved small-market Brewers will likely be outbid by a number of larger market teams.
It's unlikely the front office would cough up the amount of cash required to land the ace, the club will probably direct their attention toward a cheaper free-agent starting pitcher.
