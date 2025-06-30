Could Brewers Solve Question With $70 Million Slugger?
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the top teams in the National League. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
Milwaukee has a 47-37 record and is just two games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central. The Brewers are young, exciting, and look like a team that could make some noise in the playoffs, especially if they add a big bat ahead of the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Brewers have been loosely linked to a few guys, including Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon, from Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws.
"No. 21. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies 3B," Selbe and Laws said. "2025 stats: .222/.324/.404, 12 HR, 12 2B, 32 R, 25 RBI, 1.3 fWAR in 78 games. Best fits: Brewers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees. McMahon is on pace to hit 20 homers for the sixth straight full season, an impressive accomplishment that’s somewhat lessened by playing half of his games at Coors Field—despite that fact, he’s never registered as an above-average bat by wRC+.
"His OPS this season is also more than 300 points higher in Colorado compared to road games. The 30-year-old is also set to make $16 million in each of the next two seasons, meaning the Rockies would likely have to pay part of his contract if they want to acquire a meaningful prospect package in a trade. Still, McMahon’s season statistics are about as consistent as they can get, and he could fill multiple spots around the infield for some playoff team."
Would this type of move make sense for the Brewers?
