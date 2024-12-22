Could Brewers Target $64 Million All-Star Closer To Replace Devin Williams?
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a difficult offseason, having suffered some major losses after running away with a National League Central title.
Despite finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee has some holes to fill. Shortstop Willy Adames departed, signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, and All-Star closer Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees.
To repeat as NL Central champions, the Brewers need to find a way to fill these holes, either internally or via free agency.
While it's unlikely that Tanner Scott is on their radar, he would still be a solid fit for them. The Athletic lists him as one of the top free agents available.
"Tantalizing but extremely wild early in his career, Scott has emerged as one of the game’s top left-handed relievers by improving his walk rate from abysmal to merely run-of-the-mill bad. He was a first-time All-Star last season, despite walking 4.5 per nine innings, because his upper-90s fastball and high-80s slider are among the most overpowering combos in baseball.
Scott has a 2.04 ERA with 188 strikeouts in 150 innings over the past two seasons while shutting down both lefties (.167) and righties (.194), making him a near-lock to secure the biggest payday of any reliever in this free-agent class, even if some teams are scared away by his erratic pre-2023 work."
Scott posted a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances and saved 22 games for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2024. He'll likely be too expensive for the Brewers, but it might not be a bad idea to at least enter the sweepstakes if they want to remain at the top of the NL Central.
