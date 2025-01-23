Could Former All-Star Game MVP Make Sense For Brewers?
The Milwaukee Brewers clearly are set at catcher with William Contreras.
He is one of the best catchers in baseball, but it wouldn't hurt to add another piece behind him for depth purposes. The Brewers had Gary Sánchez last season but now he is a member of the Baltimore Orioles.
Because of this, the Brewers should take a look into signing former All-Star Elias Díaz. He was an All-Star in 2023 and even was the Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Game. He played 96 games last season with the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.
Díaz had six home runs and 39 RBIs while slashing .265/.313/.382. He's someone who can provide the Brewers with some offensive upside behind Contreras or see some time at designated hitter at a low cost. Díaz made just $1 million in 2024 so it wouldn't be too shocking to see him land a deal at a pretty cheap cost.
The Brewers may not make another big move, but if they want to get some sort of deal done, this is one that could make sense and add some firepower to the offense. Milwaukee has a lot of talent and can make another run at the top spot in the National League Central in 2025. Adding someone like Díaz wouldn't be an absolute game-changer, but he could help.
Why not? Milwaukee can afford a deal and should still be looking for different ways to add in free agency.
