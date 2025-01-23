Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Could Former All-Star Game MVP Make Sense For Brewers?

There is still time left for the Brewers to make a move

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (15) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (15) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers clearly are set at catcher with William Contreras.

He is one of the best catchers in baseball, but it wouldn't hurt to add another piece behind him for depth purposes. The Brewers had Gary Sánchez last season but now he is a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

Because of this, the Brewers should take a look into signing former All-Star Elias Díaz. He was an All-Star in 2023 and even was the Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Game. He played 96 games last season with the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

Díaz had six home runs and 39 RBIs while slashing .265/.313/.382. He's someone who can provide the Brewers with some offensive upside behind Contreras or see some time at designated hitter at a low cost. Díaz made just $1 million in 2024 so it wouldn't be too shocking to see him land a deal at a pretty cheap cost.

The Brewers may not make another big move, but if they want to get some sort of deal done, this is one that could make sense and add some firepower to the offense. Milwaukee has a lot of talent and can make another run at the top spot in the National League Central in 2025. Adding someone like Díaz wouldn't be an absolute game-changer, but he could help.

Why not? Milwaukee can afford a deal and should still be looking for different ways to add in free agency.

More MLB: Why Brewers Can Repeat As NL Central Champs Despite Slow Offseason

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed