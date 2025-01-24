Could Former Bitter Rival Make Sense For Brewers In Free Agency?
It's been another quiet day across Major League Baseball.
Spring Training is just over the horizon and will be here very quickly. Milwaukee pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training starting on Feb. 12 and there still are some high-profile guys looking for jobs.
The closer we get to Spring Training, the more likely that some of the top remaining free agents are going to need to settle for short-term deals. Last year, guys like Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Jordan Montgomery all landed short-term deals with incentives and options after hoping to land multi-year deals throughout the winter.
That could end up becoming the reality for some other players in the not-so-distant future. One player who is still available in free agency is former St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty.
He's the best pitcher remaining on the open market and frankly, it is surprising he is available. If he has to settle for a short-term deal, the Brewers should be all over him. He likely won't be returning to the Dodgers as they have a ton of pitching already and an astronomical payroll.
Flaherty spent six-plus seasons facing off against the Brewers in the division as a member of the Cardinals. He's 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts. Flaherty isn't likely by any means for the Brewers, but should be considered as we continue to approach Spring Training.
