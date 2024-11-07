Could Yankees Eye Blockbuster Trade With Brewers Following Latest Report?
The Milwaukee Brewers may have one of the best trade chips who is rumored to be available, which could lead to a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees.
As the Major League Baseball offseason kicks off, we're learning more daily about each club's needs and desires ahead of the 2025 campaign. New York recently made headlines as the organization revealed a top priority for this winter, which happens to be a strength of Milwaukee's roster.
"Yankees are among the most aggressive teams in speaking with reps for free-agent relievers at the GM Meetings," MLB Network's Jon Morosi wrote Wednesday night. "One reason: Three members of their World Series bullpen -- Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill -- are free agents."
Although the Yankees are reportedly searching the free agent market for a reliever, one thing is clear: the club wants a closer. A trade should not be ruled out, regardless of how the club reportedly wants to bolster their bullpen.
This is where Milwaukee could enter the conversation, with right-hander Devin Williams expected to be used as a trade chip.
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
In return, the Brew Crew could look to acquire prospects from New York or aim for a rotation-stabilizing pitcher.
Of course, the better option for the long-term future of the Yankees would be skimming the free agent pool -- but when arguably the most talented reliever in the majors may be available, exploring a trade should be considered.
