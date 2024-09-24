Cubs Reportedly Claim Ex-Brewers Hurler Recently Designated For Assignment
The Milwaukee Brewers' tough decision to designate a reliever for assignment last week has led to their division rival Chicago Cubs claiming him off waivers.
With the regular season winding down, postseason contenders are making the final touches to their roster to put them in the best spot for October. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, a roster move last week opened the door for the Cubs to steal a hurler; but he won't be a part of the postseason.
"The Cubs claimed righty reliever Enoli Paredes off waivers from the Brewers," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Monday afternoon. "He’d been DFA’d last week."
Paredes has a 1.74 ERA with a 14-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .181 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings across 17 games this season.
Although Milwaukee's decision to DFA Paredes may come as a shock after seeing his numbers this season, the 28-year-old's stats don't tell the whole story.
Right forearm tendinitis hampered the righty's 2024 campaign, and Paredes wasn't playing at the same level since his return from a lengthy injured list stint.
In albeit a small sample size of just three outings since his return on Sept. 14, Paredes posted a combined 4.50 ERA, .250 batting average against and a 1.50 WHIP -- which may explain the Brew Crew's decision to DFA him.
More MLB: Brewers Confident D-Backs Caught Milwaukee Hurler Tipping Pitches Amid Brutal Start