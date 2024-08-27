Cubs Shockingly Place Hurler On Waivers, Brewers Should Pursue For Postseason Depth
The Milwaukee Brewers are beginning to gear up for the postseason, and the Chicago Cubs may have given the Brew Crew a weapon for October baseball.
The Brewers already have a top-three bullpen in all of Major League Baseball with a combined 3.34 ERA. That said, the Cubs made a late-season roster change that could be a notable addition if Milwaukee pursues the southpaw.
"The Chicago Cubs put veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers for postseason contenders looking for lefty reliever," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday night.
Smyly has a 2.84 ERA with a 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings across 39 games this season.
The Brew Crew isn't necessarily in the market for another reliever but with the unpredictability of the grueling postseason, any additional depth should be appreciated.
It's rare to have an opportunity to receive an additional arm, especially of this quality, from an external source this late in the campaign -- meaning Milwaukee should pounce on the opportunity as fast as possible.
Smyly will likely be a hot commodity across all contenders, and the worst-case scenario for the Brewers would be passing up on the southpaw to watch him land with a club that the Brewers face in the postseason.
The only reason he is available this late is because the Cubs saw an opportunity to save some money. by placing the veteran on waivers amid a lost season.
