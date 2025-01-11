Cubs Snatch Brewers' Starter On $5 Million Deal, Per Insider
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers is on the move.
Former Brewers hurler Colin Rea spent three of the last four big league seasons with Milwaukee. He joined the team in 2021 and then pitched oversees in 2022. He returned in 2023 and played a solid role for the team over the last two years.
Rea has experience both as a starter and as a reliever. He pitched a career-high 167 2/3 innings in 2024 while logging a 4.29 ERA. Rea appeared in 32 games overall, including 27 starts. He entered free agency at the end of the season and reportedly is joining the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on a $5 million deal, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale and MLB Trade Rumors.
"Former Brewers reliever Colin Rea is reunited with Cubs manager Craig Counsell signing a 1-year, $5M contract per MLB Trade Rumors," Nightengale shared.
Rea spent some time with the Cubs in 2020. He appeared in nine games with the Cubs in 2020 while making two starts. He logged a 5.79 ERA to go along with a 10-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings pitched that year.
It's unclear what role he will play with the Cubs in 2025, but he does have experience both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. The only thing that is clear is that the Brewers will see plenty of the veteran hurler in 2025 in the division.
