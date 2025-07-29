Danny Jansen Makes 1st Comments On Joining Brewers Playoff Push
The Milwaukee Brewers have been busy and pulled off yet another trade on Monday.
Milwaukee has been active in the trade market really all season to this point. Things are going to be heightened over the next two days ahead of the trade deadline, but the Brewers have used the trade block to their advantage all season, like adding Quinn Priester in a deal with the Boston Red Sox among others.
The Brewers have been looking for ways to add catching depth to the big league club and did so on Monday by going out and acquiring veteran backstop Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are working to finalize a deal to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
The deal was later finalized on Monday night and the eight-year big league veteran opened up about joining the organization that actually is close to his home, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"I don't live too far (from Milwaukee), so that's going to be something that my wife and I have never experienced as a family," Jansen said. "I'm definitely excited to meet the new organization, and I've heard nothing but great things about them as well. I'm super grateful for my time here, and I'm excited for the next chapter as well."
Jansen may not be a big-name, splashy pickup. But, he's a dependable veteran with 1.8 wins above replacement this season. A solid move through and through.
