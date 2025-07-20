Diamondbacks $10.9 Million All-Star Could Be Fit For Brewers At Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have won nine consecutive games and currently sit a game behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central, while also leading the NL Wild Card race.
They have managed to stay in contention even after suffering some big losses over the winter. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and watched Willy Adames sign with the San Francisco Giants.
Still, they have some injuries that they are dealing with. Rhys Hoskins is out with a thumb issue.
Milwaukee could use a bat at the trade deadline. Eric Fischer of Reviewing The Brew proposed the idea of the Brewers trading for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Josh Naylor.
"A deal for Naylor likely wouldn't drain the farm system. He is currently in the final year of his deal, one that is only paying him $10.9 million. Maybe Andrew Vaughn will continue to exceed expectations, and Milwaukee won't need to trade for him. But if Vaughn doesn't work out over the next few weeks, a deal for Naylor could help the Brewers stem the tide until Hoskins returns from his thumb sprain," Fischer wrote.
Naylor owns a .291/.360/.453 slash line with 11 home runs, 58 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .813 OPS on the season. He brings power from the left side and would also be a strong rental option for the Brewers as they look to make a postseason push.
Naylor can also play a little outfield in addition to first base, so the Brewers, if they make this potential deal, would be getting a versatile player.
