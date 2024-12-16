Diamondbacks Reportedly Eyed Brewers Star Before Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to look different in 2025.
Milwaukee already has lost two of its top players and there's still a lot of offseason left. Star shortstop Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants and the Brewers traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
At least with Williams, the Brewers immediately got something back for him. Cortes will slot into the team's rotation nicely and it wouldn't be shocking to see Durbin get a shot at the big league level.
New York gave the Brewers a nice package for Williams but it sounds like it wasn't the only team that had interest in him. One team that reportedly showed interest in Williams is the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.
"The Diamondbacks did inquire about closer Devin Williams who was traded from the Brewers to the Yankees today," Gambadoro said. "Arizona is looking for bullpen help."
It's unknown if the Diamondbacks made an offer for Williams or just showed interest in him. The Brewers got a solid package in return for Williams so at this point it doesn't really matter, but it is interesting that the Diamondbacks were interested. They weren't mentioned much as the sweepstakes were heating up. As the Brewers were preparing to deal him to the Yankees, the other team that was speculated a lot was the Diamondbacks' National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
More MLB: Giants Are 'Ideal Fit' To Pair Ex-Brewers 4-Time All-Star With Willy Adames