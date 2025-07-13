Diamondbacks Reportedly Selling; Brewers Might Ask About Two Bats
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly selling, and they have two players who should be of supreme interest to the Milwaukee Brewers.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale talked about Arizona’s situation on Sunday.
“The Arizona Diamondbacks, muddling along around .500, will definitely be sellers at the trade deadline according to rival executives, believing they have no choice if they want to compete in 2026,” Nightengale wrote.
“I don’t see a world they don’t sell," one GM said (per Nightengale). “They have so many holes, and so many free agents."
“They are making starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor available,” Nightengale continued. “They are all free agents after the season. The D-backs are searching for young pitching in return.”
Suárez, 33, has a .886 OPS with 31 home runs and 77 RBI in 345 at-bats this season. For Milwaukee, adding that kind of slug to the lineup would be exactly what ESPN’s Jeff Passan meant last week when he said that the Brewers were one big bat away from World Series contention.
Naylor is the more realistic target for Milwaukee (given how much Arizona will demand for Suárez), and Naylor would be a notable addition for the Brewers. The 28-year-old is hitting .295 with a .824 OPS to go along with 11 home runs and 58 RBI in 322 at-bats. He’s also stolen 11 bases.
Suárez would be a monster move; Naylor would be a good or great one. The Brewers should at least be on the phone with Arizona, talking about the price of prospect capital for each player.
