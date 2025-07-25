Did Brewers Just Hint At Upcoming Trade With Caleb Durbin?
The Milwaukee Brewers took on the Miami Marlins on Friday and the game didn't go the way the Brewers likely hoped.
Milwaukee lost 5-1 to drop its record to 61-42. The Brewers are one of the hottest teams in the game and arguably the best team in baseball overall, but even they could use more pieces. Milwaukee's biggest need is offense on the left side of the infield. As the club has heated up, Caleb Durbin has been at third base and Joey Ortiz has been the everyday shortstop.
Ortiz specifically has struggled offensively. Ortiz entered play on Friday slashing .217/.273/.316 with seven homers and 31 RBIs. He went 0-for-2 on the day on Friday.
The most interesting part of game, though, was the fact that Durbin got some action at shortstop late in the game. Recently, there has been rumors and speculation about the Brewers adding a guy like Eugenio Suárez to add a power bat to the middle of the lineup. He has 36 homers and a league-best 86 RBIs. Suárez is a third baseman so seeing Durbin getting a look at shortstop is interesting because the trade deadline just six days away.
Landing someone like Suárez is the type of move that would take the Brewers to another level, but they clearly would also then need to make a tough decision in the infield. Durbin has been the everyday third baseman, but if they can move him to shortstop and open just the third base job, it just makes the Suárez buzz more interesting.
