Do Brewers Play Today? 1 Player To Watch In Spring Training Opener
Spring Training games officially are here for the Milwaukee Brewers.
It's been a long few months without game action but that will change on Saturday afternoon. After the long layoff, Milwaukee will kick off its Spring Training game action on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared the lineup for the Spring Training opener on Friday and one player to watch out for certainly will be third baseman Caleb Durbin. There was a lot of chatter that the Brewers should add another infielder after losing Willy Adames.
Milwaukee acquired Durbin in the trade with the New York Yankees revolving around Devin Williams and he was penciled into the team's starting lineup for Saturday.
Durbin has yet to make his big league debut. He turned 25 years old on Saturday and likely will have a great opportunity to earn the starting third base job this spring if he can play well. Durbin shined in the minors last year. He appeared in 90 games all over the infield and finished the season with a .275/.388/.451 slash line with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases.
He's dynamic on the base paths and if he can make the Opening Day roster, that arguably will be the biggest thing that he could bring to Milwaukee in 2025.
Milwaukee looks a little different with Adames no longer in town, but Durbin has a big opportunity in front of him.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Reportedly Found New Home In AL West