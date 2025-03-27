Do Brewers Play Today? How To Watch Yankees Opening Day Clash
The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their quest to defend their National League Central title on Thursday.
Milwaukee has won the division in three of the last four years but the team has seemingly been counted out by many before it has even begun.
It’s somewhat odd, but continues to be the case pretty much each year. The Brewers haven’t won less than 86 games in the last four years and are coming off a 93-win season despite the fact that the club lost Craig Counsell, Corbin Burnes, and Brandon Woodruff before the 2024 season.
This is an organization that knows how to win ballgames and they will have the chance to begin their season on Thursday against the 2024 American League champion New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium.
If you are tuning into the game on television, you will be able to find it on FanDuel Sports Network. For streaming, you will be able to find it on Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and MLB.TV depending on your subscriptions and location.
It should be a fun year. The star or the show last year was Jackson Chourio and now he has another year under his belt. Woodruff and Christian Yelich will both be back this season as well. There’s a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee right now and game No. 1 of 162 kicks off in just a few hours.
