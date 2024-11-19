Dodgers $8 Million World Series Hero Should Be Brewers' Top Priority
The Milwaukee Brewers may not make a large investment in the organization this winter, but that doesn't mean that they won't be good in 2025.
Milwaukee had low expectations heading into the 2024 season and responded by winning 93 games and finishing atop the National League Central standings. The Brewers have a lot of young talent and could be good in 2025, despite possibly losing players like Willy Adames or even Devin Williams.
The Brewers may need to add a starting pitcher this offseason and the player who should be the club's top priority is Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star and is just 30 years old. When he has been healthy, he has dominated. Buehler was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2018 through 2021 before injuries came into play in 2022. He only made 12 starts in 2022 and then missed the entire 2023 season.
The righty returned to the hill in 2024 and had a 5.38 ERA across six starts. Although those numbers don't jump off the page, he looked much better in the postseason and played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series win.
He would be a great pickup for the Brewers because of the fact that he could provide ace-level talent at a discount. Buehler earned roughly $8 million in 2024 and likely will see a similar deal this offseason but it will be a short-term pact.
Buehler is going to have to settle for a short-term, prove-it deal and Milwaukee could give him a chance at playing a large role with a team that could contend.
This is the type of move the Brewers should look into swinging.
