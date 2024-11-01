Dodgers Big Deadline Addition Could Be Fit For Brewers Rotation In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers will be getting a huge reinforcement for the starting rotation next season when Brandon Woodruff comes off the injured list. Having him alongside Freddy Peralta would give them a solid one-two punch in the aftermath of the Corbin Burnes trade.
The Brewers won the National League Central with 93 regular season victories and fell short in the postseason. But even with Woodruff coming back next year, it wouldn't hurt them to potentially scour the free agent market for another starting pitcher.
Perhaps they could take a look at right-hander Jack Flaherty, who put together a strong 2024 season.
Flaherty began the season with the Detroit Tigers and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. There, he helped guide the Dodgers to another World Series title.
The 29-year-old won 13 games and posted a 3.17 ERA with Detroit and Los Angeles and is looking much more like he did in 2019 when he received Cy Young votes as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Spotrac values him at $20.2 million per year and projects that he'll land a three-year deal north of $60 million in free agency. Milwaukee doesn't always spend big, so this would be a big investment for a small-market team.
However, Flaherty would significantly boost their rotation and give them a third top-level starter to go with Woodruff and Peralta, making them a serious threat to repeat as NL Central champions.
We'll see if the Brewers decide to take a look at him.
